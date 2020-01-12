Mumbai: Man arrested for sending lewd messages to law student

The accused, Meet Soni, was arrested from his residence at Ahmedabad on Monday. (Representational Image) The accused, Meet Soni, was arrested from his residence at Ahmedabad on Monday. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending lewd messages to a 22-year-old law student in Borivali. He also allegedly threatened to sexually assault the woman, the police said.

The accused, Meet Soni, was arrested from his residence at Ahmedabad on Monday. The complainant, a student of LLB, had filed a complaint with the police last August after she was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group by her friend.

“There were 68 people on the group… Soni was one of the members… he got her number from the group and started messaging personally. In a series of lewd messages that Soni sent the woman, he even texted graphical details about how he would sexual assault her. When she threatened to lodge a police complaint, he claimed that he is not afraid of anyone,” said an officer from Borivali police.

As the messages did not stop, the woman filed a police complaint. During investigation, the police initially summoned the admin of the group, who denied knowing the accused. Then, with the help of Soni’s call data record, he was traced to Ahmedabad. The police served him a notice, asking him to come to the police station to record his statement. “As he failed to appear, a team was sent to his residence on Monday and Soni was arrested,” said the officer.

Soni has been booked under Section 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty of woman) of the IPC and Section 67 A (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, 2000.

