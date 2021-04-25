Mumbai: Man arrested for selling Remdesivir denied bail

The court added that allowing bail to Shaikh could lead to tampering of evidence. (File)

A medical shopowner arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir vials, being used to treat Covid-19 patients, was denied bail earlier this week by a sessions court, which observed that the accused had taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Andheri police had earlier this month lodged an FIR against Javed Akhtar Shaikh based on a complaint filed by a drug inspector.

The complaint had alleged that a raid on April 8 at Shaikh’s premises had led to the seizure of Remdesivir stock worth Rs 13.05 lakh.

Shaikh had not been able to produce any official document for the stock, said the complaint. It added that Shaikh was selling a 100 mg injection at Rs 8,000 instead of the fixed price of Rs 4,000.

“The pandemic is on… people at large are fighting to save their lives. Remdesivir injections are indeed essential to cure the disease but the present accused/applicant, alongwith other accused, took disadvantage of the pandemic and were found in possession of the drug… (with the purpose) to sell it, which makes the offence more serious,” the court said.

It added that allowing bail to Shaikh could lead to tampering of evidence.