scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai: Man arrested for raping woman cop on pretext of marriage

The victim had met the accused on a match-making website and exchanged phone numbers. The accused and the officer then started meeting each other and the accused used to come to Mumbai to meet her.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2021 3:08:03 am
mumbai newsThe man later refused to marry her but continued to sexually harass her after which she approached the police.

Mumbai Police arrested a bank employee from Aurangabad for allegedly raping a woman assistant police inspector on the pretext of marriage.

The police refused to disclose his identity. An FIR was registered in Mumbai last week under IPC Section 376 (rape).

The victim had met the accused on a match-making website and exchanged phone numbers. The accused and the officer then started meeting each other and the accused used to come to Mumbai to meet her.

Click here for more

Later, he sedated and raped her at a place in the city. The man later refused to marry her but continued to sexually harass her after which she approached the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement