Mumbai: Man arrested for raping woman cop on pretext of marriage

Mumbai Police arrested a bank employee from Aurangabad for allegedly raping a woman assistant police inspector on the pretext of marriage.

The police refused to disclose his identity. An FIR was registered in Mumbai last week under IPC Section 376 (rape).

The victim had met the accused on a match-making website and exchanged phone numbers. The accused and the officer then started meeting each other and the accused used to come to Mumbai to meet her.

Later, he sedated and raped her at a place in the city. The man later refused to marry her but continued to sexually harass her after which she approached the police.