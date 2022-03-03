Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, torturing daughter for 3 yrs

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and torturing his 22-year-old daughter for the last three years. The police have also booked the victim’s 40-year-old mother, who allegedly supported her husband and physically abused the daughter by inflicting burn injuries on her body when she confided in her about being raped.

According to police officials, the first incident of rape took place in 2019, after she told her parents that an unknown person had been following her for the past few days. The stalker kept telling her that he likes her and as she wanted to get rid of him, the woman told her parents about it.

“The next day, when I was alone at home with my father, as my mother had gone to our relative’s function, my father started abusing me and subsequently forced himself on me,” the victim said in her statement to police.

The 50-year-old man, who is a rickshaw driver by profession, allegedly started raping her frequently. The daughter is said to have confided in her mother and her sister, but was asked by them to stay silent, police said.

Late last year, when the victim complained of severe stomach pain, her mother and aunt took her to a doctor. “Without telling her that she was pregnant, the mother and aunt, who were also aware of the incident, kept giving her medicines. They wanted to ensure that the baby gets aborted without her knowledge, for which they took a prescription from a doctor and started giving her medicines,” said a police officer.

To ensure that the woman remains unaware about her pregnancy, her mother allegedly burnt her medical files. According to the victim, whenever she used to scream in agony due to severe stomach ache, her father and mother would inflict burn injuries on her hands and legs, police said.

In November 2021, her parents got her married to a 27-year-old man, who stays in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

“The victim has told us that her father had raped her even two weeks before her marriage,” said an officer. However, in the month of February, when she started complaining of stomach ache, her husband and mother-in-law took her to a local physician, who gave her medicines for acidity.

As she was still in pain, they consulted another doctor and got a sonography done. That’s when they came to know that she was five months pregnant. The woman revealed to her husband that her father had frequently raped her. According to the victim, when her husband called and confronted her mother, she told him that her daughter was lying and to leave her if she was causing too much trouble to the family.

They then went to the local police station, where a case was registered under sections 376 (n) (punishment for repeatedly raping same woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“As the incident had happened inside her maternal home which is in the western suburbs, the case was transferred to the respective police station,” said an officer. Police arrested the victim’s father late on Tuesday. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for three days.

An investigator said the accused has another daughter and they are trying to ascertain if he raped her too. Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh confirmed the arrest and said, “Her mother is yet to be arrested as we are trying to gather evidence against her. She is accused of inflicting burn injuries.”