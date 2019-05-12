Mumbai: Man arrested for rape of minor for 3 years

A daily-wager has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, living under his guardianship, over the last three years in Mahim, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light after an NGO alerted the police about the matter.

Parents of the girl, 10, reportedly had handed over her custody to the accused several years ago. Police said the man had been sexually assaulting her since 2016.

Earlier this week, an NGO working with children received information about the case and alerted the police. A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code and of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at Mahim police station on Thursday, Milind Gadankush, senior inspector, Mahim police station, said.

“The girl doesn’t have a father and her mother had left her to live with the accused a few years ago. We arrested him on Friday,” he said.