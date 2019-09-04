Mumbai: Man arrested for rape of 6 year old

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the city and threatening to kill her.

The incident took place on the evening of August 30, when the accused lured the minor, who lives in his locality, to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her. A police officer said that after raping her, the accused fled after threatening to kill the girl if she told her parents about the incident.

As the girl began to walk home alone, she was spotted by a woman passing by. “The girl confided in her. The woman took her to a nearby hospital and informed the police,” said the officer.

The girl’s parents had by then started to look for her. After the police contacted them, a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the accused was arrested. The officer said that the accused had previously been arrested on several occasions for bike thefts.