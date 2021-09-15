scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Breaking News

Mumbai: Man arrested for pushing aspiring actors into prostitution rackets

The police said that the arrested accused Nitin Singh charged customers Rs 5 lakh but gave the women Rs 20,000.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 15, 2021 10:32:02 am
Handcuff, jailBased on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel in Borivali East and arrested the accused.

The Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly pushing aspiring actors into prostitution rackets by promising them roles in movies. The police have rescued two girls.

The police said that the arrested accused Nitin Singh charged customers Rs 5 lakh but gave the women Rs 20,000.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel in Borivali East and arrested the accused.

Click here for more

The arrested accused was booked for trafficking and sections under Pocso and Juvenile Justice Acts since the victims were minors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement