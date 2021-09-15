Mumbai: Man arrested for pushing aspiring actors into prostitution rackets

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 15, 2021 10:32:02 am
The Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly pushing aspiring actors into prostitution rackets by promising them roles in movies. The police have rescued two girls.
The police said that the arrested accused Nitin Singh charged customers Rs 5 lakh but gave the women Rs 20,000.
Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel in Borivali East and arrested the accused.
The arrested accused was booked for trafficking and sections under Pocso and Juvenile Justice Acts since the victims were minors.
