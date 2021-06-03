Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of lover’s husband

“Mishra was arrested on Wednesday," said Patil. The two were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody.

A day after a 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his remains in the house, the police on Wednesday arrested her lover from Aarey Milk Colony.

The police said that Shaheeda Shaikh and her lover Amit Mishra were planning to get married and thus hatched a plan to kill Raees Shaikh. A salesman, Raees was killed early May 22. Senior Inspector Pravin Patil from Dahisar police station said, “Two or three days before the murder, the woman had tried to kill Raees by mixing sleeping tablets in his food.

However, he survived.

“On May 22, Shaheeda had kept the door of her house ajar to let Amit in. The two then strangulated Raees by using a wire. They dug a three-ft hole in the kitchen for more than three-and-a-half hours and buried his remains,” he added.

Following this, Shaheeda filed a missing complaint with the police claiming that Raees had not returned home from work.

During investigation, a police team visited her house and found that the kitchen floor was uneven. Also, the police said Shaheeda was giving them vague answers, which made them suspicious.

In the meantime, Raees’ brother, who was trying to contact him, arrived in Mumbai. Raees’ six-year-old daughter confided in him, said police.

“The brother approached the police. His statement was recorded and a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered… The woman was taken in custody and during interrogation, she confessed to the crime,” said an officer. Following this, the police recovered Raees’ partially decomposed body from under the kitchen floor.

“Mishra was arrested on Wednesday,” said Patil. The two were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody.