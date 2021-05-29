scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 70-year-old woman

The accused was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and police said another arrest is likely to take place. The officer said that it appears that the motive for the murder was robbery.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 29, 2021 3:27:20 am

Over a month after a 70-year-old woman, Ratan Jain, was found dead at her residence in Bhandup on April 16, a man was arrested for the murder Friday.

A senior IPS officer said, “We have arrested one person.”

Jain had been living alone at her chawl in Fugawala since the death of her husband a few years ago, police said.

Jain has two daughters, both of whom are married. Her body was found by a maid on the morning of April 16.

