scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘molesting’ 7-year-old girl

The accused has five similar cases of molestation registered against him, police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 4:30:42 am
The girl later told her parents after which an FIR was registered.

The Mumbai police Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl.

The accused has five similar cases of molestation registered against him, police said. An officer said the accused, a tempo driver, told the girl that he would buy her an eatable on Tuesday evening.

More from Mumbai

He then took her to an isolated spot where he molested her, police said. The girl later told her parents after which an FIR was registered. An officer said they formed eight teams and based on CCTV footage and other technical details managed to nab the accused on Wednesday.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement