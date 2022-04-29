Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘molesting’ 7-year-old girl

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 4:26:01 am
April 29, 2022 4:26:01 am
The Mumbai police Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl. The accused has five similar cases of molestation registered against him, police said.
An officer said the accused, a tempo driver, told the girl that he would buy her an eatable on Tuesday evening. He then took her to an isolated spot where he molested her, police said. The girl later told her parents after which an FIR was registered.
An officer said they formed eight teams and based on CCTV footage and other technical details managed to nab the accused on Wednesday.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd