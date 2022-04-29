Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘molesting’ 7-year-old girl

The Mumbai police Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl. The accused has five similar cases of molestation registered against him, police said.

An officer said the accused, a tempo driver, told the girl that he would buy her an eatable on Tuesday evening. He then took her to an isolated spot where he molested her, police said. The girl later told her parents after which an FIR was registered.

An officer said they formed eight teams and based on CCTV footage and other technical details managed to nab the accused on Wednesday.