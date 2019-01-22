Mumbai man arrested for ‘killing woman’

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old woman on January 15 and dumping her body in the bushes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. According to police, the woman was in an extramarital relationship with the man, and was allegedly pressing him to marry her.

The deceased, who has been identified as Nirmala Yadav, lived with her husband and family in Nallasopara, and was allegedly in a relationship with Abrar Shaikh, who lives in the neighbourhood.

The police said that Yadav was allegedly unhappy in her marriage. “The couple would sneak away from their homes and book rooms in lodges on Mira Road to spend time with each other,” said a police officer. The police said that Yadav kept pressing Shaikh to marry her, but he felt differently and hatched a plan to kill her. Shaikh allegedly strangled her before setting the body on fire along the highway. He was identified as a suspect by Yadav’s family.