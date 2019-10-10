Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘killing’ son, daughter

Mumbai police on Wednesday helped its Satara counterpart arrest a man who allegedly murdered his 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son. The accused, Chandrakant Mohite (47), a driver, was apprehended while on his way back to the city after he allegedly strangled the two children to death at Khed Shivapur village in Satara.

An officer from Ghatkopar police station said that a relative of Mohite had approached them saying the latter had taken two children with him to Pune. He told the police that Mohite did not seem to be in proper mental condition and could harm the children. The police then started tracking his mobile phone, and he was found in Satara.