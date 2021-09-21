Mumbai: Man arrested for killing father

A 22-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 47-year-old father by bludgeoning his head with a heavy stone in Dahisar (east) on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 3.45 pm in Ketakipada in Dahisar (east). The deceased Ashok Pandey, an auto rickshaw driver lived with his wife and two sons.

On Saturday, one of Ashok’s son Rahul Pandey, 22, a school dropout, took his wallet without permission. When Rahul returned home that night his father Ashok gave him a verbal thrashing and Rahul left home again.

On Sunday, Rahul returned home and again there was a verbal spat between him and his father. Around 3.45 pm Ashok and his wife were sleeping when Rahul bludgeoned Ashok’s head with a heavy stone and fled from the spot.

“With the help of our informers we managed to track down the accused within an hour and arrested him,” said Pravin Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Dahisar police station.

Rahul has an assault case registered against him in 2019. The police suspect the incident happened out of anger. Rahul is not speaking much during questioning, the police said.