Mumbai: Man arrested for killing 4-year-old son at railway station

The Vashi Government Railway police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his four-year-old son by banging his head on the Sanpada railway station platform on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sakalsingh Haridas Pawar who committed the crime, allegedly over a fight with his second wife, the police said. The trio and other relatives stayed beneath the Sanpada flyover and earned a living by doing some menial jobs and begging.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 9 am when the entire family came to the Sanpada railway station for begging. The accused beat up his son and threw him on the ground, killing him in the process, said the police.

“He told us that he committed the offence in a fit of rage as he had fought with this second wife. We have arrested the accused and the FIR has been registered based on the complaint lodged by his brother. We are checking if he has a past criminal record,” said a police officer.