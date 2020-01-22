Mumbai: Man arrested for impersonating IPS officer, extortion bid, say police

The man was found in possession of two forged identity cards bearing the emblem of the Central Bureau of Investigation and of a personal assistant of state ministers, police said. (Representational Image) The man was found in possession of two forged identity cards bearing the emblem of the Central Bureau of Investigation and of a personal assistant of state ministers, police said. (Representational Image)

A man allegedly posing as an IPS officer was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday for attempting to extort Rs 70 lakh from a South Mumbai jeweller.

In 2016, the complainant had tried to help the sons of another jeweller in Hyderabad after they were arrested for allegedly trying to convert black money into white following demonetisation.

At that time, the Hyderabad jeweller had given an acquaintance of the complainant 5 kg gold to submit in court as he did not have cash. However, the acquaintance allegedly neither returned the gold nor finished the bail procedure.

In November last year, the Hyderabad-based jeweller called the complainant asking for the gold to be returned as his sons had not received bail. However, the complainant told him that he was helpless.

Soon, he began receiving phone calls from a man who claimed to be an IPS officer named Sandipkumar Meena, who threatened to frame him in a crime unless he returned the gold.

When the complainant told Meena that he could not pay up, the latter demanded Rs. 2.5 crore instead. After the complainant said he did not have Rs 2.5 crore, Meena demanded Rs 70 lakh.

The complainant approached the police and set up a meeting with Meena at Nariman Point, after which the Crime Branch nabbed him on Monday afternoon.

According to the Crime Branch, Meena’s real name is Santosh Misal. He was found in possession of two forged identity cards bearing the emblem of the Central Bureau of Investigation and of a personal assistant of state ministers, police said.

