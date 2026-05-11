‘Get rid of the baby to marry me’: Mumbai man arrested for helping minor girlfriend abandon newborn

A week after a newborn baby was found abandoned on a footpath in Mumbai’s Mahim, the investigation has grown into a criminal case involving a minor mother, an arrest in Central Mumbai, and a separate rape case registered in the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) area.
The incident came to light on the evening of May 3. A resident was walking his dog near a prominent school in Mahim when the animal alerted him to a bundle wrapped in blue and pink cloth. Upon closer inspection, he found a newborn girl abandoned on the roadside.
The Mahim police were immediately alerted and rushed the infant to Sion Hospital. Medical officials report that the baby is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment.
Initially, the Mahim police registered a case against unknown people under Section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After scanning several days of CCTV footage, investigators spotted a young couple acting suspiciously, moving toward the Mahim railway station shortly after the child was abandoned.
Technical analysis led the police to a rented house in Central Mumbai, where they detained a 17-year-old girl and arrested her current boyfriend. During interrogation, the girl confessed that she was previously in a relationship with a 25-year-old man while living in the RCF area.
When the girl became pregnant, her then-boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her, baselessly accusing her of having another affair. To escape social stigma, the girl’s parents moved the family to a rented house in Central Mumbai a few months ago. She delivered the baby on March 19.
While in Central Mumbai, the minor met another man. This man allegedly promised to marry her on the condition that she “get rid” of the child. On May 3, the two allegedly travelled to Mahim and abandoned the infant on the footpath.
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The Mahim police have sent the minor mother to a protection home and arrested her new boyfriend for his role in abandoning the child. They also alerted the RCF police station, where a rape case has been registered against her former boyfriend, as she was a minor at the time of the alleged relationship.
“We are currently conducting DNA tests on the infant, the mother, and the previous boyfriend to legally establish biological paternity,” a police officer involved in the probe said. The investigation is ongoing to ensure all parties responsible for the victim’s plight and the child’s abandonment face justice.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More