‘Get rid of the baby to marry me’: Mumbai man arrested for helping minor girlfriend abandon newborn

A week after a newborn baby was found abandoned on a footpath in Mumbai’s Mahim, the investigation has grown into a criminal case involving a minor mother, an arrest in Central Mumbai, and a separate rape case registered in the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) area.

The incident came to light on the evening of May 3. A resident was walking his dog near a prominent school in Mahim when the animal alerted him to a bundle wrapped in blue and pink cloth. Upon closer inspection, he found a newborn girl abandoned on the roadside.

The Mahim police were immediately alerted and rushed the infant to Sion Hospital. Medical officials report that the baby is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment.