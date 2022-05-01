Mumbai: Man arrested for harassing, passing lewd comments at woman in Andheri

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly harassing a woman and passing lewd comments at her in the Andheri (West) area.

The incident took place at around 1.20 am outside an SRA building on the Juhu Versova Link road. The accused, identified as Govind Chavan, is a resident of the same building. The 28-year-old complainant had gone there to meet a friend.

The woman told the police that as she was entering the gate, the accused, who was sitting there with a friend in the rickshaw, began passing comments. “The man whistled at me. He sang songs and asked me whether I would go with him,” the woman added.

According to the complaint, when she confronted the accused, he started commenting on her dress. The woman then called up her friend and both of them informed the police control room about the incident. A team was sent to the spot and Chavan was arrested. An FIR has been registered against him under Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced before a magistrate court. “My client was falsely implicated. He has been granted a surety bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000,” Ved Vyas Pande, the lawyer of the accused, said.