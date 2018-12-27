Mumbai: Man arrested for flashing at two women

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing in a drunk condition, at two women on the Marine Drive promenade at 10 pm on Saturday.

Advertising

The accused, Mohamed Wakil Salmani, works as a contract barber with the Indian Navy.

According to police officers, when the two women were sitting at the promenade, Salmani came and sat near them. He then started making lewd comments, uncomfortable, the women moved away.

“Salmani, who was in an inebriated state, kept passing comments at them,” said a police officer.

Advertising

When one of the women shouted at him, he unzipped his pants. The women raised an alarm.

“The accused tried to escape, but was held by passers-by,” said an investigator. Salmani was handed over to patrolling constables and was taken to Marine Drive police station.

The women registered a case against Salmani. He was booked under Sections 354(outraging modesty of a woman) and 509(word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Salmani was produced in court and was remanded to judicial custody.