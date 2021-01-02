Mumbai: Man arrested for filming woman in washroom, gets bail

The accused has been booked under Section 354 (C) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly filming a woman who was using a washroom at a restaurant in south Mumbai. He was granted bail on Friday.

The Azad Maidan police said the incident took place around 7.30 pm, when the 30-year-old complainant had gone to the restaurant along with her friend. “The woman was in the washroom when she saw a person inserting a mobile phone, trying to record, from the space below the door,” said an officer.

The woman raised an alarm for help, following which the accused, identified as Sameer Shaikh, was caught with the help of the restaurant’s staffers.

The woman informed the Mumbai Police Control Room and subsequently a team from the Azad Maidan police station was dispatched to the spot. “Both were brought to the police station. The woman’s statement was recorded and the accused was arrested,” said Vidyasagar Kalkundre from Azad Maidan police station. An officer said that Shaikh worked in a cellphone shop near the restaurant. His phone has been seized.

The accused has been booked under Section 354 (C) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before court on Friday and granted bail.