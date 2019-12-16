Mumbai: Man arrested for extorting Rs 50,000 from murder accused

Police said the woman, Reshma Oval, was arrested on December 8 along with her brother-in-law Sumit Pathankar for allegedly killing her brother and disposing of his body in the mangroves in Chembur. (Representational image) Police said the woman, Reshma Oval, was arrested on December 8 along with her brother-in-law Sumit Pathankar for allegedly killing her brother and disposing of his body in the mangroves in Chembur. (Representational image)

Police HAVE arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from the family of a woman arrested in a murder case. The accused, who claims to be affiliated to a political party from the state, approached the woman’s family and said he knew the investigating officer in her case, police said.

Police identified the accused as Santosh Sathe. According to police, Sathe told the woman’s family that he could help save her from the torture in police custody, for which he demanded Rs 50,000.

Police said the woman, Reshma Oval, was arrested on December 8 along with her brother-in-law Sumit Pathankar for allegedly killing her brother and disposing of his body in the mangroves in Chembur.

Senior Inspector Sopan Nighot of RCF police station said, “When their family members were present at the police station, Sathe happened to meet them and claimed that the two will be tortured by the police.”

Sathe further claimed that he knew the investigating officer and could help them.

“He then demanded Rs 50,000 as he alleged that he will also have to pay these policemen,” said an officer.

The complainant Chitra Pathankar, who is the wife of the arrested accused Sumit, transferred the amount in his bank account. The incident happened between December 8 and 12 and it came to light when she happened to speak to the investigating officers about the incident following which a case of extortion was registered.

“The case of extortion was registered at 4 pm on Saturday. The family gave us the number of Sathe, who was then traced in his residence in Govandi following which a team was sent and he was arrested later in the evening,” added Nighot.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App