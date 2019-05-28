Mumbai: Man arrested for duping people over ‘all-you-can-eat’ food festival

At least 10 people from Dombivali have shown how seriously they take their seafood. Not only did they cough up Rs 800 for an “all-you-can-eat” festival, but they also went to the police when the promised buffet did not happen.

Police arrested a man and booked one more for allegedly cheating several people by advertising about a seafood buffet festival for which they made people pay in advance.

Police said the people who had paid up realised that they had been duped only when they reached the venue of the festival to find it deserted.

According to police, the case was registered on May 25 after around 10 people lodged complaints. “The advertising on a popular website claimed that it was an all-you-can-eat kind of an event with Rs 800 only as entry charges for couples,” said Inspector Nasir Kulkarni from Manpada police.

He added, “People had to make advance booking and pay for their slots. However, the event was to be organised from May 24 to 26. When people reached the venue, they found it empty.”

Mitesh Gupta and Arun Shinde have been identified as the organisers of the event that was to be held near Golawali Maidan in Dombivali.

“Mulund resident Gupta and Dombivali resident Shinde had planned the event. We arrested Shinde on Monday morning. However, Gupta is still on the run,” said Kulkarni.

A local resident, 30-year-old Shinde had been involved with event management for some time, police said. “It is unclear if the accused wanted to dupe people or if they faced an issue. As per our interrogation, some of their suppliers backed out. But they didn’t intimate the people who had already booked slots,” said an officer linked to investigation.

“We are investigating further and more people are expected to come forward. So far, at least 20 people have come forward,” said a senior officer.