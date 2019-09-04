27-year-old man arrested for ‘duping’ Ghatkopar resident

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Ratnagiri district has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Ghatkopar resident on the pretext of providing him a job at a multinational company in the US.

The police suspect that several others have also been cheated by the accused, identified as Kiran Salgaonkar alias Satya, using a similar modus operandi. Salgaonkar was arrested on August 27.

A police officer said that the complainant, a 25-year-old resident of Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar, had recently got married and was looking for a better job. While surfing Facebook, he found an advertisement offering jobs in the US with a multinational cola giant. He clicked on the advertisement and came in touch with Salgaonkar, who was allegedly running the page.

“The accused promised him a high-paying job and in turn, took money from him under various pretexts like processing fee,” the officer said. Salgaonkar went on to send him fake documents like “offer letter” on the letter head of the company. The complainant was promised $8,000 as monthly salary and an additional $2,000 for the job of a “helper” in the firm, police said. However, when over a period of time, Salgaonkar kept asking for more money, the complainant suspected something was amiss. When he questioned Salgaonkar, he stopped responding. The complainant then filed a complaint with the police.

After scrutinising Salgaonkar’s bank details and call data records, a police team visited his residence in Ratnagiri last week and arrested him. “During interrogation, he did not reveal much. We suspect there are others in his gang. But we have no leads on them,” said an officer.