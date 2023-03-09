Mumbai man arrested for duping doctor under pretext of facilitating business loans

The Antop Hill police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly duping several businessmen under the pretext of facilitating business loans. The accused, identified as Triloksingh Darshansingh Labana, recently duped a doctor of Rs 11 lakh after promising to get his Rs 3 crore loan sanctioned, the police said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said that Labana would advertise his finance company in newspapers to lure potential clients claiming that he could help them with their business loans.

“Through advertisement, Labana attracted clients to his company following which under the pretext of facilitating business loans, the accused would take processing fees from the victims and escape after getting the money,” said an officer.

The complainant in the case, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Dosti Acres in Antop Hill, came across one such newspaper advertisement last year and approached Labana.

“The complainant wanted a business loan of Rs 3 crore and, subsequently, for the processing of the loan, Labana allegedly took Rs 11.02 lakh from the doctor,” said an officer.

After Labana stopped taking Sharma’s calls, the doctor approached Antop Hill police station, where a case of cheating was registered on February 2.

“We started looking for the suspect and with the help of call data records and human sources, we came to know that he was going to come to a restaurant in Powai. Labana was then traced and arrested on Wednesday,” said an officer.

The police suspect that the accused has duped several other individuals in a similar manner.