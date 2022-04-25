Mumbai: Man arrested for circulating woman’s photos on Instagram, threatening her to share intimate clicks

The Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly circulating private photos of a 19-year-old woman on Instagram and threatening her to share with him her intimate photos.

The 19-year-old woman approached the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police on April 19 after which a first information report (FIR) was registered and the case was transferred to the cyber police unit for investigations.

The woman told the police that she is a college student and has an Instagram account. She told the police that an unknown person using an account named ‘cinndivv_’ was circulating her private photos on Instagram to her friends and other people known to her. He was further threatening her to share with him her intimate photos, she said. The police, with the help of Instagram, tracked down the accused and arrested him after ascertaining based on technical evidence that he had committed the crime.

The accused is identified as Aniket, a resident of a housing society in Mira Road (east). An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 354 (D) for stalking and 506 for criminal intimidation and 66 C for identity theft. The police seized his mobile phone and will send it to the forensic lab.

He was produced before a magistrate court and subsequently granted bail. “Any woman who is being threatened in such a manner must approach the local police,” said an official from the cyber unit of the MBVV police.