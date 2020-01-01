Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Mumbai resident of Rs 1.12 crore

The police, while looking for more victims, are also trying to find a man who would pose as a godman and another who would help forge bank documents. (Representational Image) The police, while looking for more victims, are also trying to find a man who would pose as a godman and another who would help forge bank documents. (Representational Image)

A 36-YEAR-OLD man, who had gone bankrupt after being conned by alleged godmen, used a similar modus operandi to cheat a Mumbai resident of Rs 1.12 crore by promising to “rain money” on him with the help of black magic.

The accused, Mira Road resident Nishwit Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch (unit 9) on Saturday. The police suspect Shetty, along with two others, had cheated many people.

Inspector Asha Korke said Shetty had worked in Dubai for a few years before returning to Mumbai in 2008. He allegedly used to go to some godmen who promised him that he would earn a lot of money if he followed certain rituals. “Over a period of time, he invested over Rs 20 lakh but nothing came of it. He then realised that he had been cheated. With no money left, he decided to use the same modus operandi to cheat others,” Korke said.

Shetty got in touch with the complainant, a real estate agent, through a common friend, said DCP (Crime Branch) Akbar Pathan. “In 2018, he told the complainant to invest Rs 10 lakh with him and promised Rs 10 crore within three months. He then got forged bank documents that showed money was in the process of being transferred to the complainant’s account in a few days.”

While he kept on taking money, no money was credited to the complainant’s accounts. “At one point, he also took the complainant to his Mira Road where he had stacked fake currency notes in the face value of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500. The complainant was convinced and eventually ended up paying around Rs 1.12 crore to Shetty,” Pathan said.

It was after Korke received a tip-off about the fraud that the police detained Shetty last week and found forged bank papers on him. The police went on to inform the complainant and an FIR was registered at Bandra police station against Shetty on charges of forgery under the IPC and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

“When we visited the Mira Road flat, we found the fake currency notes had ‘Children’s Bank of India’ printed on it. He would deliberately keep the room poorly lit to befool people,” Pathan said.

The police, while looking for more victims, are also trying to find a man who would pose as a godman and another who would help forge bank documents. Shetty was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody till Thursday.

