Mumbai: Man arrested for causing wife’s death in mishap

A man was arrested Tuesday for causing the death of his wife in a car mishap. The accused, Santosh Pal, who works in the construction industry, was later released on bail.

According to police, Santosh, his wife Manju, their child, Santosh’s sister and her two children had driven to Mumbai on Monday for a picnic. After spending the day in the city, they were returning home, police said.

According to police, Santosh was driving at 120 km/h when he rammed into an Ola cab on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Manju, who was sitting in the front seat, sustained injuries. No one else sustained any major injuries in the mishap.

Local passersby rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital while she was still conscious, police said. Part of her statement was recorded by police before she succumbed to her injuries.

Based on testimonies recorded by the police, an FIR was registered for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence against Santosh.