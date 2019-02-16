Mumbai: Man arrested for abduction, rape, murder of four year old

A day after the dismembered body of a four-year-old girl was found, police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident. The man, who worked with the girl’s father, has been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the child, the police said.

Advertising

According to the police, the girl was reported missing from her house on Tuesday. On Thursday, the police found her mutilated body near Shilphata. “The body showed signs of sexual abuse. The head and the arms had been chopped off and there were cigarette burn marks all over the body,” said a senior officer.

“The accused lived in the same area as the girl’s family. He worked with the girl’s father, who is a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh,” said the officer.

A senior police officer said: “We arrested the man after his story of when he saw the girl the last time did not match with the others. He was unaccounted for two days He claimed that he had gone to visit a relative. He has confessed to the crime. But he possibly had other accomplices.”

Advertising

The officer added: “We are not sure what the motive was. But the accused was on friendly terms with the girl’s family. We are investigating. He has been booked for murder, abduction and under various charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been remanded in our custody.”