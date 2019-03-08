Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘abducting, raping, forcibly marrying’ niece

A 36-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting, raping and forcibly marrying his 17-year-old niece in Palghar. The matter came to light earlier this week, when the girl managed to escape from her uncle’s Virar residence, where he had kept her for over a year, police said.

Advertising

The police said the accused, who works at a private firm, had brought his niece to Virar in November 2017.

“The girl’s parents had sent her with him to ensure a better future for her. The accused, however, didn’t let the girl meet or speak to them since then,” said an officer. The girl was forced to marry the accused, who also used to beat her up, police said.

“The victim was not allowed to step out of the house or interact with anyone. He had allegedly been raping her since November 2017 until recently, when the girl escaped and approached the police,” an officer.

Advertising

He added, “She was forced to take care of the house and was penalised by the accused over every small issue. She had several injuries to her face and body.” The girl has undergone a medical examination, which has confirmed rape. She has been sent to a juvenile centre and is undergoing counseling.