Monday, August 22, 2022

Mumbai man arrested for ‘derogatory’ WhatsApp status on Prophet

The complainant told the Dindoshi police on August 19 that he had learnt about the status from an acquaintance.

Seven FIRs and four non-cognisable complaints have been registered in Maharashtra against 11 social media users who allegedly supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (Representational image)

Police in Mumbai’s Malad (east) suburb arrested a 30-year-old man on August 21 for allegedly using derogatory content on Prophet Mohammed as his WhatsApp status.

Salim Choudhari, a lawyer, told the Dindoshi police on August 19 that he had learnt about the “derogatory” status–photos and a video–from an acquaintance. The accused, a real estate agent, was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in police custody for two days.

Choudhari attached screenshots of the content along with his complaint, based on which a first information report was registered on charges under Information Technology Act sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 67A (transmitting material containing sexually explicit act).

In the recent past, two people–one in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and the other in Maharashtra’s Amravati–were killed over social media posts on the Prophet.

Seven FIRs and four non-cognisable complaints have been registered in Maharashtra against 11 social media users who allegedly supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended for making derogatory comments on the Prophet. They face charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault, abuse and issuing threats.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:29:02 pm
Fan protests threaten to overshadow Manchester United vs Liverpool tie

