Police in Mumbai’s Malad (east) suburb arrested a 30-year-old man on August 21 for allegedly using derogatory content on Prophet Mohammed as his WhatsApp status.
Salim Choudhari, a lawyer, told the Dindoshi police on August 19 that he had learnt about the “derogatory” status–photos and a video–from an acquaintance. The accused, a real estate agent, was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in police custody for two days.
Choudhari attached screenshots of the content along with his complaint, based on which a first information report was registered on charges under Information Technology Act sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 67A (transmitting material containing sexually explicit act).
In the recent past, two people–one in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and the other in Maharashtra’s Amravati–were killed over social media posts on the Prophet.
Subscriber Only Stories
Seven FIRs and four non-cognisable complaints have been registered in Maharashtra against 11 social media users who allegedly supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended for making derogatory comments on the Prophet. They face charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault, abuse and issuing threats.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
Latest News
Explained: How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex
Mumbai man arrested for ‘derogatory’ WhatsApp status on Prophet
Fan protests threaten to overshadow Manchester United vs Liverpool tie
HC reserves order after Karnataka rejects 75:25 proposal on KCET repeaters
Pre-poll disquiet in Himachal BJP as CM Jairam faces top brass, Congress heat over HPPSC row
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery’s first look revealed, director says we will see more of Daniel Craig this time
Officials: Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills 7
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep it glamorous and chic on their date night
Captain trailer: Arya takes on aliens in this action-packed drama. Watch video
Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri on creating Suzhal The Vortex: ‘When you have a transgender character, you don’t want…’
Rafael Nadal to be seeded 2nd at US Open 2022 as Alexander Zverev confirms withdrawal
What are common cold remedies for children?
Cop, security guard beaten up at East Delhi’s LBS Hospital