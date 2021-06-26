Mumbai: Man arrested after minor dies falling off building while walking on bamboo stick

The RCF police said that they planned to steal valuables from a fifth floor flat of building number five at MHADA colony in Vashi Naka.

A 21-year-old thief has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his 16 year old partner-in-crime allegedly died after falling off the fifth floor of a building while walking on a bamboo stick in order to cross over to a neighbouring building.

The RCF police said that they planned to steal valuables from a fifth floor flat of building number five at MHADA colony in Vashi Naka. “Early Tuesday, they first went to the fifth floor of a dilapidated building, where no one stays. From there they planned to enter a fifth floor flat of the neighbouring building by walking on a bamboo stick,” the officer said.

As the minor was lighter among the two, it was decided that he would walk on the bamboo stick and enter the building. “The minor managed to do that and stole three cellphones from the flat. But while returning, the bamboo stick broke and he fell from the fifth floor,” the officer added.

Shahbaz Khan tried to rush him to a hospital using a handcart. But he died on way, said police. “Following this, Khan took the body back to the spot where the minor had fallen and left him there. Khan then called the police control room claiming that one person has died by suicide near Vashi Naka,” said the officer.

“They are habitual offenders and have multiple cases of robbery, thefts and assault registered against them.” ENS