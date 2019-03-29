Mumbai: Man arrested a year after body of 25-year-old found in Dombivali

The Thane police crime branch Thursday said it has solved a one-year-old murder case, in which the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a room in Dombivali, and arrested the accused.

Police said they identified the accused after tracing the phone of the deceased and arrested him Wednesday based on a tip-off. The woman, Farida Khatun, had been found on May 1, 2018.

“The woman allegedly lived with a man in the room for over six months. On May 1, when a foul smell started emanating from the room… the owner of the chawl called the local police,” said an officer privy to the probe.

Manpada police had then lodged an FIR and started a probe.

“The woman, who was identified as Farida Khatun, used to work at a bar nearby. Her phone was traced to a village in West Bengal. We realised the phone was being used by Raj Mandal, the brother of Majidul Mandal, who had given the phone to him,” said a senior officer.

While Raj did not know where his brother was, police traced him through his phone to Mumbra, said sources. “On Wednesday, some informers told Majidul was in Mumbra…We arrested him from the area,” said the officer.

Police claimed Mandal had confessed to Khatun’s murder. “He was having an extra-marital affair with her. While his wife who lived with their children in West Bengal started suspecting him, Farida started pressurising him for marriage. When he asked her to accompany him to their village, Farida refused and hence on April 28, 2018, he used her scarf to strangulate her,” said the officer.