Mumbai: Man held for using microchip bluetooth device to cheat in cop recruitment exam

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to cheat in an examination for recruitment of police constables at Jalgaon by using a microchip and bluetooth device.

A video of the police personnel removing the micro-chip from the aspirant’s ear was shared on Twitter by Sanjay Pandey, the DGP of Maharashtra.

What an effort to cheat for constable exam in Jalgaon. Microchip in the ear!!! Worth noticing.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am in Vivekanand Pratishthan High School. The accused has been identified as Pratap Singh Balodh.

“Before the exam started, the monitoring officials saw him moving suspiciously in the hallway. He also went to the toilet twice. They decided to check him and found a microchip inside his ear. He had tied a bluetooth device on his leg which was to be used to receive the call via which his would dictate the answers to him,” Ramkrishna Kumbhar, senior inspector of Jalgaon rural police station said.

Balodh, a resident of Vaijapur, Aurangabad, has been booked for cheating under IPC Section 420 and will be produced in a court on Sunday where police will seek his custody. Investigation is on to find his aide who was going to dictate him the answers via a call.