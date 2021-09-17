Mumbai: Man accused of raping minor arrested from train toilet where he was hiding

A 24-year-old man who had sexually assaulted a minor girl was arrested last month from the toilet of a train where he was hiding.

The police said the minor was sexually assaulted on August 27, when she was sleeping on the footpath in south Mumbai. She knew the accused, who woke her up and asked her to accompany him to a nearby vacant bungalow, where he molested her. The accused then ran away while the girl returned to her family on the road. The next day, she complained of stomach ache to her mother and upon probing, narrated her ordeal.

Following this, the mother took her to the police station, where a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act was registered.

An officer said they were clueless about the accused besides knowing his nickname. “Nobody knew his real name… We started looking for him on Facebook and came across a profile where we found his real name,” the officer added. During investigation, the police got to know that he was a native of Assam.

“We immediately checked the trains that leave for Assam and found that a train was to leave on August 28,” the officer said. Following this, the police visited Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and checked the whole train for over an hour but could not find him.

“We believed that he was in the train… we kept searching even after the train started… We then saw one passenger complaining to a railway staffer that the toilet had been locked from inside even before the train had started its journey,” the officer said.

The police team waited outside the toilet for some time and the accused was caught when he came out. “Soon after committing the crime, he went to the station. He found that there was no train for Assam on August 27, but there was a train leaving on August 28. So, he boarded the train and locked himself in the toilet,” the officer said.

“After over an hour since the train started, he assumed that the police wouldn’t still keep looking for him… So, he decided to come out and we caught him. We took him to the police station and arrested him,” the officer added.

The police said he is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.