Mumbai: 21-yr-old man accused of mother’s murder gets bail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a 21-year-old man who was lodged in jail for two years for allegedly murdering his mother in 2017.

Advocate Madan Gupta, representing accused Siddhant Ganore, said the court granted him bail on condition that he will visit the police station every three months and attend the court hearing until the final order of the court.

Wife of an inspector of Mumbai Police, Siddhant’s mother Deepali, was found dead in the family’s Vakola residence on May 23, 2017. Siddhant, who went missing soon after, was arrested from Rajasthan three days later on May 26, 2017.

According to the father of the accused, inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, he had found his wife lying in a pool of blood after he had returned from work. A message next to the body read: “Tired of her, catch me and hang me”.

After Siddhant’s arrest, the sessions court had rejected two of his bail applications.