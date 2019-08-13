Mumbai: Man accused of ‘killing art director’ arrested

The police on Monday arrested Mohammad Furqan for allegedly killing art director Krishnendu Chowdhury, who was found dead in Virar on Friday.

Advertising

Police said Furqan owed Chowdhury Rs 85,000, which the latter kept demanding from him.

Two others who allegedly helped Furqan are also wanted in the case and the Virar police has dispatched teams outside the state to arrest them.

“It appears there was a monetary dispute between the two which led to the murder,” Senior Inspector Anil Dabde said. “The roles of the other two accused have been established…”

Advertising

Police said Furqan was unable to return the money to Chowdhury, following which he plotted the murder with the help of the other two accused. Two days before Chowdhury went to meet him at his Madh office last Wednesday, Furqan allegedly purchased a knife, they added. Furqan and his accomplices then allegedly murdered him and disposed of his body.

A missing persons complaint was registered by Chowdhury’s roommate on Thursday at Malwani police station.