Mumbai: Man accused by corporator of molestation files complaint alleging trespass and assault

The complainant works as a cook in a dairy and fast-food centre, where he makes panipuri and samosas.

A man, who was accused of molestation by a BMC corporator and had to spend five days in police and judicial custody, has filed a cross complaint alleging that the woman corporator had trespassed into his eatery where he was assaulted and threatened.

The Bangur Nagar police on Saturday registered an FIR against the BMC corporator for assault, threat and theft after a complaint that on May 20 she had trespassed into a small eatery and assaulted a worker there with a plastic pipe.

The corporator, on the same day, had lodged a complaint of molestation against the accused, after which he was arrested and spent five days in custody.

The complainant said, “On May 20, around 5 pm, as usual I was selling samosa parcels when a woman, later identified as a corporator, came there and started arguing with a customer and then hit him. Then she opened our shop grill and came inside. She said she is the corporator and abused me and asked me for the shop’s licence and where we get water supply from. She then entered the bathroom to check the water pipe and slipped and fell. She then got up and assaulted me with the same plastic pipe on my nose, face and back. She also slapped me.”

“She then called up her party workers on the phone. Three workers came soon after and she lied to them that I had pushed her. She told them that the eatery does not have a licence. Hearing this, the three men started raining kicks and punches on me. Before they left, I saw one of them steal Rs 28,000 from the cash counter’s drawer. She then called a JCB machine and broke the hotel grill and metal sheet cover,” the man told police.

He further alleged that after the incident he was taken to the police station by the accused and falsely implicated in a molestation case.

“I was arrested on May 20 and kept in Borivali lock-up. The court sent me to judicial custody in Thane jail and I spent the rest of the days in a quarantine centre next to Thane jail. I got bail from court and came out on May 25. I then approached the police on June 1 and gave my statement,” he told The Indian Express.

An FIR has been registered against her and the party workers under sections 452 (house trespass with preparation to assault), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage), 380 (house theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The corporator was not available for a comment.