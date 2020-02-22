Mumbai Police arrest disabled man for criticising Raj Thackeray

Police officials said Koti has alleged that MNS party workers were demanding identification documents from Malwani locals to check if anyone was a Bangladeshi. (File/Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Police officials said Koti has alleged that MNS party workers were demanding identification documents from Malwani locals to check if anyone was a Bangladeshi. (File/Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

After a 34-year-old disabled man criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the party’s stand against Bangladeshi citizens, the Malwani police arrested him on Thursday night on charges of passing derogatory comments and abusing Thackeray.

Police officials said the man, identified as Hasan Koti, also called Thackeray’s men ‘Shivaji ki Sena’.

A FIR was registered against Koti on Thursday under IPC sections 153A(Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult), 506 intimidation) and 34 (act done by two or more people with common intention).

Police officials said Koti has alleged that MNS party workers were demanding identification documents from Malwani locals to check if anyone was a Bangladeshi. In a video grab, Koti is seen abusing MNS workers while also referring them to be ‘Shivaji ki Sena’.

Based on the FIR by a MNS member we lodged the FIR and arrested Koti,” a Malwani police officer said. Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani confirmed an FIR was registered and Koti was subsequently arrested.

