Mumbai: Several feared trapped as two buildings collapse after heavy rainfall

As much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus-five storey Bhanushali Building on Mint Road collapsed in south Mumbai’s Fort area. (Express Photo) As much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus-five storey Bhanushali Building on Mint Road collapsed in south Mumbai’s Fort area. (Express Photo)

Several persons are feared trapped under debris after a corner portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Fort area on Thursday afternoon. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall over the last two days.

According to Fire Brigade officials, several people are stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked. As much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus-five storey Bhanushali Building on Mint Road collapsed around 4.45 pm.

Two people were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospital, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances were rushed to the spot and search and rescue operation was on, he added.

Elsewhere in Mumbai, at least four people were injured when a portion of a `chawl’ (a building containing tenements) collapsed in suburban Malvani area on Thursday.

With PTI inputs

