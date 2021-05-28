Mumbai Covid: Malls, shopping complexes seek nod to reopen

The association said that the industry is facing financial losses since last year, resulting in loss of employment to millions of workers. (PTI Photo)

Citing financial hardship faced due to the prevailing lockdown-like restrictions, Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) on Thursday demanded that shopping complexes and malls be allowed to reopen in Mumbai while following Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The association on Thursday wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal seeking that malls and shopping centres be allowed to reopen as the number of cases are declining in the city.

The association said that the industry is facing financial losses since last year, resulting in loss of employment to millions of workers.

“In light of the above and the hardships being faced by the industry, we seek your support, which will ensure the industry gets its due from the exchequer. We strongly urge you to allow shopping centres and malls to operate as per regular operational hours,” the letter stated.

The SCAI added that almost 80 per cent of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors are from economically weaker sections and are directly impacted by such disruption in businesses.

“The government’s strict and efficient disease containment and management strategy has been effective under your able supervision and hence, the state is ready for smooth opening of all economic activities,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking concessions for the hospitality industry.

The association has also requested that hotels, restaurants and bars be allowed to reopen with permission to provide dine-in services till at least 11 pm. It has sought waiver in statutory fees, including property and water taxes and electricity bills, along with full relief in excise fees.