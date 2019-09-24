Mumbai: Male leopard adopted by Ramdas Athawale found dead at SGNP

A 10-YEAR-OLD male leopard died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) rescue centre early on Monday. Named Bhima, it was formally adopted by Union minister Ramdas Athawale in 2017.

Officials at SGNP said the leopard died of a cardiac arrest and had not shown signs of any other ailment. “The leopard was fit and had not shown any sign of other ailments. The leopard’s movement was constantly monitored through CCTV cameras and it was in good health till Sunday night,” said Anwar Ahmed, director and chief conservator of forests, SGNP.

On Monday morning, the Bombay Veterinary College conducted an autopsy on Bhima’s body, and sent forensic samples for testing. The report said that the leopard died of a cardiac arrest.