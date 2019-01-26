Mumbai: Malad man booked for asking driver to dump dead puppy in mangroves

A Malad resident was booked on Tuesday for allegedly instructing his driver to dump a dead puppy in the mangroves after he killed it while reversing a car. The driver has also been booked.

The incident took place on the premises of Girdhar Park housing society at Mith Chowki, Malad West, at 11.30 am when Rajukumar Yadav, who works as a driver for Nirmal Gupta, was reversing his Toyota Innova car to park it. Police said Yadav drove over two puppies that were sleeping there, injuring them. The howls of the dogs attracted the attention of a woman who works as a help at a building in the society. She went to the spot and contacted a local social worker, Nandini Kulkarni.

As Kulkarni informed the police control room, Yadav rushed to his employer to tell him about the accident. While one of the puppies appeared to show signs of life, Gupta allegedly instructed Yadav to tell the building’s gardener to get rid of the other puppy that was not moving.

“The driver was told to pay the gardener Rs 100 to dump the body. But when he refused, the driver threw the body in the mangroves behind the building compound on Gupta’s instructions,” alleged Kulkarni in her complaint to Bangur Nagar police station.

Kulkarni said she confronted Gupta and Yadav. The police claimed that Gupta admitted to Kulkarni that he had instructed his driver to get rid of the dead dog. “We rushed to the mangroves and found the body of a brown dog. After calling the police, a panchnama was conducted and the body was sent for a post-mortem on Wednesday,” said Kulkarni.

The other puppy is being treated and is expected to recover, Kulkarni said. Gupta and Yadav have been booked for destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An officer at Bangur Nagar police station said statements of witnesses are being recorded and that no arrests have been made so far.