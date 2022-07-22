Mumbai: Malad firm that duped people by selling old phones raided, 2 held

The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a racket where a Malad-based company lured people on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with advertisements of high-end mobile phones being sold at cheap rates, and sold them old and obsolete phones instead.

The police raided the company’s premises on Wednesday and arrested two people, including the owner, and said that the company, which even ran a customer care centre, had been operating for the last five years.

A Crime Branch team raided the premises of Rahil Implex in Neo Corporate Plaza in Malad (West) on Wednesday and arrested Rahil Ranka, 25, the owner, and his manager Siddhesh Sutar, 24. Police said that Ranka and Sutar reside in Malad and Goregaon, respectively. Ranka’s company is registered as a trading company.

The raid was carried out after Police Inspector Sachin Gavas of Unit 11 received a tip-off about the scam. Police said that the accused sold these phones for Rs 4,299 to many people from far-off states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, among others, making it difficult for the duped customers to complain.

“The accused promised high-end phones and lured gullible people, who thought they were getting a phone worth Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 for less than Rs 5,000. Many people placed orders and received old phones in new boxes. The accused accepted cash on delivery but when the customers opened the boxes, they realised they were cheated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1) Sangramsinh Nishandar said.

A total of 3,199 mobile phones, worth Rs 1.37 crore, were seized from the accused, Nishandar added. “They had 20 employees who worked as part of their customer care service. We have recorded their statements,” he said. The police said that the company’s helpline numbers were active.