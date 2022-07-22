scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Mumbai: Malad firm that duped people by selling old phones raided, 2 held

Police said the company lured people with ads of high-end mobile phones being sold at cheap rates. 3,199 phones worth Rs 1.37 crore seized


July 22, 2022 12:13:30 pm
Mumbai: Malad firm that duped people by selling old phones raided, 2 heldThe raid was carried out after Police Inspector Sachin Gavas of Unit 11 received a tip-off about the scam.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a racket where a Malad-based company lured people on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with advertisements of high-end mobile phones being sold at cheap rates, and sold them old and obsolete phones instead.

The police raided the company’s premises on Wednesday and arrested two people, including the owner, and said that the company, which even ran a customer care centre, had been operating for the last five years.

A Crime Branch team raided the premises of Rahil Implex in Neo Corporate Plaza in Malad (West) on Wednesday and arrested Rahil Ranka, 25, the owner, and his manager Siddhesh Sutar, 24. Police said that Ranka and Sutar reside in Malad and Goregaon, respectively. Ranka’s company is registered as a trading company.

The raid was carried out after Police Inspector Sachin Gavas of Unit 11 received a tip-off about the scam. Police said that the accused sold these phones for Rs 4,299 to many people from far-off states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, among others, making it difficult for the duped customers to complain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

“The accused promised high-end phones and lured gullible people, who thought they were getting a phone worth Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 for less than Rs 5,000. Many people placed orders and received old phones in new boxes. The accused accepted cash on delivery but when the customers opened the boxes, they realised they were cheated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1) Sangramsinh Nishandar said.

More from Mumbai

A total of 3,199 mobile phones, worth Rs 1.37 crore, were seized from the accused, Nishandar added. “They had 20 employees who worked as part of their customer care service. We have recorded their statements,” he said. The police said that the company’s helpline numbers were active.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement