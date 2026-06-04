Cab driver killed after BEST bus crashes into parked vehicle in Mumbai’s Malad East

The BEST bus operates on Route 440 between the Wadala depot and the Borivali railway station. (File Photo)

A 50-year-old cab driver was killed after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into his parked vehicle in Malad East on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Ramchandra Nirahu Pal, was standing behind his Ola cab and cleaning the vehicle when the accident occurred around 6.50 am near Pushpa Park, according to the police.

The police took Pal to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Officials said he had sustained multiple injuries in the collision.

The BEST bus, which was on its way to the Wadala depot, crashed into the parked cab. The crash pushed the cab into another parked vehicle, damaging its right-side bumper and body.