Mumbai’s Malabar Hill resident replies to fake bank KYC message, loses money

A 55-year-old resident of Mumbai’s Malabar Hill allegedly lost close to Rs 20,000 to a cyber fraud after he replied to a fake message asking him to update his PAN card details on a link, the police said.

Girish Bagri, who runs a share trading business, told the police that the fraudulent transactions were carried out from his account despite him not sharing bank account details or any OTP but by merely clicking on the link, the officers said.

According to the police, Bagri received a dubious message alert that his net-banking operations will be discontinued as he had failed to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information. He was asked to update his PAN card by clicking on a link that was provided in the message, the police said.

“The victim clicked on the link to update his KYC and immediately the HDFC bank’s homepage popped up. After this, Bagri received a message that Rs 9,999 has been withdrawn from his account. A minute later, a second transaction of Rs 9,999 was made. A total amount of Rs 19,998 was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account,” said an officer.

Immediately after he sensed foul play, he reported the fraudulent transactions to the police.

On February 22, the Malabar Hill police station registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.