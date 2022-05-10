scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Power outage at Malabar Hill due to feeder fault

A BEST spokesperson said technicians are working on-site to restore the supply.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 11:35:00 pm
Maharashtra, power cutsThe poshest are in the city gets power supply from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

Parts of the Malabar Hill residential area in South Mumbai experienced a power cut on Tuesday night due to feeder fault. The poshest area in the city gets power supply from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transpor0t (BEST). A BEST spokesperson said technicians are working on-site to restore the supply.

“We have off supply at Malabar Hill area due to feeder fault since 15 minutes. Team of technicians working on-site to restore the supply,” the official said at 10.50 pm.

More from Mumbai

 

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement