Mumbai: Power outage at Malabar Hill due to feeder fault

Updated: May 10, 2022 11:35:00 pm
Parts of the Malabar Hill residential area in South Mumbai experienced a power cut on Tuesday night due to feeder fault. The poshest area in the city gets power supply from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transpor0t (BEST). A BEST spokesperson said technicians are working on-site to restore the supply.
“We have off supply at Malabar Hill area due to feeder fault since 15 minutes. Team of technicians working on-site to restore the supply,” the official said at 10.50 pm.
