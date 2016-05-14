Mumbai: Making sure his guests sleep tight

MD Hasan Guffar Ansari. Express MD Hasan Guffar Ansari. Express

With a huge register and a photo copying machine on his desk, MD Hasan Guffar Ansari works from 11 pm to 10 am every day, keeping accounts and looking after the management of Surya Hotel at Kalbadevi. His job description includes keeping books and making sure his guests are comfortable, but it often goes beyond that.

With many customers putting up in the hotel’s dormitory, keeping their personal belongings and valuables safe becomes difficult. Ansari has come up with a way to tackle that. He now asks people to submit their valuables to him before going to bed, and in the morning, he makes sure the belongings are returned to their owners.

Ansari has been in the hotel business for the past seven years. A BSc in mathematics, he was a teacher and then the principal at a school in his village Suiyadih, of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, before he moved to Mumbai.

He works night shifts by choice. The 33-year-old says life is too short for even a second to be wasted, and working nights leaves his day free for him to learn new things. Thus, during the day, he spends two hours working as a marketing professional for a firm.

The value of time is among the things Mumbai has taught him, he says. “When I saw people throughout the city always in a rush, I learnt the value of each second,” says Ansari.

He is happy with his choice of job. The hotel business, he says, never gets mundane, and also offers him the opportunity to help people.

“Once, a couple lost their way at the Andheri station. An auto driver brought them to this hotel, and I happened to be at the desk. After checking their IDs, I gave them a place to stay and tried to guide them as much as I could, he says.

Ansari has one dream — his two children, a son and a daughter, get the best possible education — and he is working day and night for it, literally.

