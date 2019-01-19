Mumbai maker’s mela: Young guns bring novel ideas at innovation fest

Youngster, including an eight-year-old boy, were the highlight of an innovation fest underway at K J Somaiya College on Friday. Several innovators and tech-prenuers participated from across the country in the ‘Maker’s Mela’, which will continue till Saturday.

Eight-year-old Veer Bavishi has developed a five-in-one smart security system that can detect fire, rain, gas leak, burglary and send sickness alert for senior citizens. “The idea came to us when our house was flooded, and when a burglary took place in the neighbourhood,” said his mother Dipika.

The system has four sensors to detect flame, motion, gas and water. “A processor collects this information and a notification is sent through the Internet and a mobile application to cellphones,” said Veer.

To prevent dumping of waste under train seats and find an alternative to curb unhygienic environment in trains, 16-year-old Hridisha Podder has developed a model for a “revamped train”. She showcased a unique way of waste collection and disposal in coaches through the window.

“An inverted triangular hopper is fitted outside, along with the breadth of the window. These hoppers are further connected to two long pipes attached at the two sides to the bottom of the coaches. When passengers throw waste into the hoppers, it gets accumulated in the pipe. When the train will move fast, air pressure will push the waste into the waste collection tanks fitted under the train,” said Podder.

A “smart blind stick” is the brainchild of 17-year-old Gaurav Yadav and Sohel Tarafdar from S K Somaiya Vinay Mandir. “We wanted to make life convenient for the blind,” said Tarafdar.

Any obstacle within the range of 50 cm makes the sensor vibrate and beep. A long pipe is fitted adjacent to the base of the stick to detect an obstacle. With a rechargeable battery, the sensor can be fitted to any walking stick and built within Rs 800, said Yadav.

The fest is hosted by Somaiya’s Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory every year.