Mumbai: Make list of sexual offenders, take action against abandoned vehicles, says Nagrale

In the backdrop of a 32-year-old woman being raped and murdered in Sakinaka last week, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale issued an order on Monday asking all police stations to take a slew of preventive measures to curb such crimes against women, including creating a separate list of all sexual offenders.

“Create a separate list of all accused arrested for molesting, eve-teasing/outraging modesty, kidnapping and raping women/girls and initiate preventive action against them,” states one of the measures.

The other measures listed are taking action against abandoned vehicles by removing them from roads or asking their owners to remove them, increasing patrolling in secluded and dark places and ensuring BMC and other concerned government authorities put up street lights and CCTV cameras in such places, cracking down on drug addicts, helping women travelling late at night and stationing a police van at every railway station from 10 pm to 7 am and assist any women travelling alone if she asks for assistance.