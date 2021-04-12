Mumbai: Major fire in commercial building near Vashi station

Heavy smoke was billowing from the 14th floor of the building, where the fire broke out. (ANI)

A major fire broke out at Real Tech Park, a 15-storeyed glass facade commercial building, in sector 30A near Vashi railway station on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was brought under control after nearly three hours of fire-fighting operation at 6 pm on Sunday.

The cooling operation will continue through Sunday night, informed a fire brigade official.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the 14th floor of the building, where the fire broke out. A call centre is located on the floor. The fire soon spread to the upper and lower floors of the building.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, there were no office-goers in the tower at the time of the incident.

The fire brigade broke the glass window of the 14th floor to release the smoke. Six fire engines were pressed into service.